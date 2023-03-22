5G Launch in Pakistan Could Get Delayed Again: Minister

The launch of 5G technology in Pakistan may face further delays as authorities are struggling to ensure that they are fully prepared for its rollout this year.

While talking to the media during a tree plantation drive in Islamabad on Wednesday, Minister of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) Syed Aminul Haque said that prevalent economic issues could delay the 5G rollout this year.

The minister said the government is trying to launch 5G across the country this year but the current economic situation coupled with restrictions on letters of credit will likely impact the schedule.

On recent developments, he said the process of appointing a permanent chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was still in progress and temporary measures had been undertaken to offset regulatory delays.

“It is hoped that the permanent chairman of PTA will be appointed soon,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Aminul Haq emphasized the importance of energy conservation and mentioned MoITT’s ‘one office one light’ policy at its offices to curb electricity expenses.

Regarding energy conservation via power supplies at cellular sites, the minister said telecom towers across the country were being equipped with solar panels.