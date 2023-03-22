Dubai Airports Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Emiratis

Dubai Airports has launched a new initiative aimed at recruiting Emirati graduates as part of its Emiratization campaign. The ‘Future Faces Graduate Program’ is an annual scheme that will offer graduates opportunities to gain expertise in airport operations.

The 12-month training will include three rotational phases, giving trainees exposure to cross-functional roles. The initiative will also provide tailored career planning, as well as personalized feedback and guidance.

ALSO READ UAE Ramadan 2023: Dubai Unveils Public Transport Plan

Upon completion, the final job offer will be given based on the completion of the requirements. Interested candidates can apply via Dubai Airports’ website.

The Executive Vice President (EVP) of Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, Meshari Al Bannai, remarked that Dubai Airports is committed to increasing the national talent base by training the next generation of Emirati professionals and providing them with important tools to support their careers.

Dubai Airports Traffic Highlights

Dubai Airports is an entity that manages Dubai’s two airports, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). DXB was named the world’s best international airport for the eighth year in a row in 2021 and served over 66 million passengers last year.

ALSO READ Dubai Residents Can Now Complain Against Government Within 2 minutes

In terms of DXB’s passenger traffic in 2022, India remained at the top, with 9.8 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, with 4.9 million and 4.6 million travelers, respectively. Pakistan was also a popular destination, with 3.7 million passengers.

Dubai Airports has also projected to host 78 million passengers this year after it recorded a boost from the FIFA World Cup 2022.