UAE Ramadan 2023: Dubai Unveils Public Transport Plan

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has unveiled public transport plan for Ramadan, starting from 23 March. The plan includes operating hours, paid parking, bus details, and strategy regarding other modes of transport in the holy month.

Dubai Metro and Tram Timings

The Dubai Metro Red and Green Stations on the Red Line will be open from 5 AM to midnight Monday through Thursday, from 5 AM to 1 AM on Friday, from 5 AM to midnight on Saturday, and from 8 AM to midnight on Sunday.

Dubai Tram will be open from 6 AM to 1 AM from Monday to Saturday and from 9 AM to 1 AM on Sunday.

Public Bus Stations

The public bus stations in Dubai will operate from 6 AM until 1 AM. The metro feeder bus stations will follow the same timing as the first and last metro trips. Below are the current inter-city bus routes:

Bus Route Starting Point Destination E16 Al Sabkha Hatta E100 Al Ghubaiba Abu Dhabi E101 Ibn Battuta Abu Dhabi E102 Ibn Battuta Al Mussafah E201 Al Ghubaiba Al Ain E303 Union Station Al Jubail (Sharjah) E306 Al Ghubaiba Al Jubail (Sharjah) E307 City Centre Deira Al Jubail (Sharjah) E307A Abu Hail Al Jubail (Sharjah) E315 Etisalat Station Muwaileh (Sharjah) E400 Union Station Ajman E411 Union Station Ajman E700 Union Station Fujairah

Dubai Marine Transport

Marine Transport Water Bus

Here’s a table of the Marine Transport Water Bus schedule for Ramadan in Dubai:

Route Departure Point Destination Schedule BM1 Marina Promenade Marina Mall Monday-Thursday: 2 PM-9:55 PM, Friday: 1:50 PM-10:25 PM, Saturday-Sunday: 2 PM-10:25 PM BM1 Marina Mall Marina Walk Monday-Thursday: 11 AM-11:45 PM, Friday: 12 PM-12:45 AM, Saturday-Sunday: 12 PM-12:45 AM BM1 Marina Terrace Marina Walk Monday-Thursday: 2 PM-9:55 PM, Friday: 2 PM-10:25 PM, Saturday-Sunday: 2 PM-10:25 PM BM1 Full Route – Monday-Thursday: 5:05 PM-9:30 PM, Friday: 5:10 PM-10:05 PM, Saturday-Sunday: 5:05 PM-10:05 PM BM3 Marina Mall Bluewaters Monday-Thursday: 4 PM-11:45 PM, Friday: 5 PM-12:40 PM, Saturday-Sunday: 5 PM-12:40 PM

Dubai Abras Timing

Route Days of Operation Operating Hours Dubai Old Souq – Baniyas (CR3) Monday – Thursday, Saturday – Sunday 9 AM to 11:35 PM Friday 9 AM-12:15 AM Al Fahidi – Sabkha (CR4) Monday – Thursday, Saturday – Sunday 9 AM-11:20 PM Friday 9 AM-12:15 AM Al Fahidi – Souq Old Deira (CR5) Monday – Thursday, Saturday – Sunday 9 AM-11:20 PM Friday 9 AM-12:15 AM Baniyas – Seef (CR6) Monday – Thursday, Saturday – Sunday 9 AM-11:25 PM Friday 9 AM-12:20 AM Dubai Old Souq – Al Fahidi – Seef (CR7) Saturday – Sunday 4 PM-12:20 AM Dubai Festival City – Dubai Creek Harbor (CR9) Saturday – Sunday 4 PM-12:10 AM Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2) Monday – Thursday, Friday, Saturday – Sunday 8 AM-12:20 AM Tourist trips from Sheikh Zayed Road Station (TR6) Everyday 7:30 PM-12 AM Dubai Creek Harbor – Al Jaddaf (CR11) Monday – Thursday, Friday 8 AM-10:05 AM and 5 PM-11:30 PM Al Marfa Souq – Dubai Old Souq (CR12) Monday – Thursday 5:30 PM-10:45 PM Friday, Saturday – Sunday 5:30 PM-12:45 AM Harbor Souq – Deira Old Souq (CR13) Monday – Thursday 5:05 PM-10:25 PM Friday, Saturday – Sunday 5:05 PM-12:25 AM

Dubai Ferry

Route Schedule Al Ghubaiba – Marina Mall 1 PM-8 PM Marina Mall – Al Ghubaiba 1 PM-8 PM Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba 2:20 PM and 9:20 PM Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal 2:20 PM and 9:20 PM Dubai Water Canal – Marina Mall 1:50 PM and 8:50 PM Marina Mall – Dubai Water Canal 1:50 PM and 8:50 PM Bluewaters – Ghubaiba 1:20 PM and 8:20 PM Ghubaiba – Bluewaters 1:20 PM and 8:20 PM Bluewaters – Marina Mall 2:50 PM and 9:50 PM Marina Mall – Bluewaters 2:50 PM and 9:50 PM Dubai Marina Full Trip (FR4) 4:30 PM and 8:30 PM (only two trips) Al Marfa Souq – Al Ghubaiba (CR10) Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 6 PM-10.15 PM

All timings are in local Dubai time (GMT+4). CR refers to traditional Abras, while BM refers to modern boats. During Ramadan 2023, Dubai water taxis will be available at request from 11 AM to 5 PM. Customers must make a reservation in advance.

Paid Public Parking

Dubai’s public parking fees will now be in effect for all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday. The fees will be applicable from 8 AM to 6 PM, and from 8 PM to midnight. This initiative aims to encourage more people to use public transportation and reduce traffic congestion in the city.

In the Tecom area, designated parking spaces with the code “F” will also be subject to the same fees from 8 AM to 6 PM. Meanwhile, the multi-level parking terminals will now operate for 24 hours to cater to the growing demand for parking spaces in the city.