Karachi’s Long-Awaited Johar Chowrangi Flyover to be Inaugurated Tomorrow

In promising news for Karachiites, the long-awaited Johar Chowrangi Flyover will be opened for traffic on Pakistan Day (March 23) tomorrow. The bridge will offer relief to numerous commuters and residents who have been dealing with agonizing traffic jams for months.

Earlier this month, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab stated that with the completion of the Jauhar Chowrangi flyover, the government will have fulfilled yet another pledge to carry out development projects.

He added that the completion of the flyover would go a long way toward easing the traffic problems in Gulistan-e-Johar. He recalled that the Sindh government had promised the residents about building a flyover in the area.

He stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government fulfilled all of its pledges about development projects in order to better serve the Karachi population.

Feature Image Courtesy: Karachi Alerts