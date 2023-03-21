Islamabad’s 7th Avenue Interchange Starts Falling Apart

Makers of Islamabad’s 7th Avenue interchange project are reportedly under fire as the project has begun falling apart before the official inauguration.

Sources privy to the matter told ProPakistani that the Rs. 1.70 billion project has started deteriorating due to the use of defective materials.

The source also highlighted design flaws, stating that the interchange’s water loop sits on one side. Due to the lack of a proper drainage system in the loop, the road is flooded with stagnant water.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken notice of the loop deterioration issue before its inauguration. He has instructed the construction company to mend the issues on an urgent basis.

The construction company has started the repair work on the said road, although, the time of completion has not been revealed.

Being a state-owned construction company, CDA had allotted all the construction funds to it in advance. The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Imran Khan in June 2021. The Interchange project has been completed since October 2022 but has not yet been formally inaugurated.