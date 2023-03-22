PIA Announces Huge Discount on Domestic Routes

In a bid to celebrate Pakistan Day, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a massive 10% reduction in domestic fares.

The news has also been confirmed by a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, who also revealed that the discount will be valid for passengers traveling on domestic routes on 23 March.

This announcement has come as a delightful surprise for Pakistani travelers, especially those who are planning to fly on the occasion of Pakistan Day. The discount is expected to encourage more people to travel within the country and explore its beauty.

In addition to this, the PIA has also introduced a new feature to enhance the travel experience of its passengers. The airline has launched a WhatsApp number that allows passengers to confirm tickets and seats online. With the help of a chatbot, passengers can get guidance on flight status, schedule, and other important matters.

This new feature is a step towards making travel more convenient and accessible for people. The airline hopes that this move will attract more customers and increase the overall satisfaction of its passengers.

The aviation industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and airlines around the world are looking for ways to revive their business. PIA’s latest announcements show that the airline is committed to offering innovative solutions and services to its customers.

Via: Dawn