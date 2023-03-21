UNDP Extends Support to Pakistan for Development in Flood Affected Areas

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Tuesday extended support to the government in mobilizing financing for development in flood-affected areas and technical expertise for mobilizing SDGs investments and climate financing for development.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with UNDP Resident Representative Knut Ostby and his team at Finance Division.

The UNDP team briefed the finance minister on the ongoing institutional arrangements being made by UNDP regarding the Climate Resilient Pakistan rehabilitation and recovery plan of action in flood-affected areas.

The minister appreciated UNDP for being a great partner in taking flood relief measures in Pakistan and welcomed the financial proposals for unlocking Geneva pledges.

He also appreciated the key role of UNDP as a development partner in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He reiterated the commitment of the government of Pakistan to the achievement of SDGs.

SAPMs Tariq Bajwa, Tariq Pasha, UNDP Senior Adviser Haroon Sharif, UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Ammara Durrani, Secretary Finance, and senior officers from Finance Division also attended the meeting.