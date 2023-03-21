Zaman Khan Receives Warm Welcome in Kashmir After PSL Victory

Star emerging pacer, Zaman Khan received a warm welcome from friends and family upon arriving at his hometown after the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The right-arm fast bowler was an integral part of the Lahore Qalandars in the recently concluded season, helping his side defend the PSL championship title on Saturday in Lahore.

Upon arriving in his hometown, the Kashmir-born cricketer was received by his friends and family with a warm welcome for his outstanding performance in the competition.

While taking to their Twitter handle, Lahore Qalandars shared a short video clip and wrote, “Unbelievable scenes in Kashmir on arrival of Zaman Khan. The last-over specialist.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 21-year-old pacer was breathing fire at the crucial stage of the final match against Multan Sultans while defending 13 runs in the final over.

Overall, the right-arm pacer took 13 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 9.97, with his best bowling figure this season being 2/17.

Following his impressive performance, the cricket board selected Zaman Khan for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.