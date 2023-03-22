Punjab Announces Huge Decrease in Burial Rates

In response to the increasing burial rates in graveyards, Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has taken action to reduce the financial burden on citizens.

According to reports, the Caretaker CM has ordered a decrease in the burial fee from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 3,500.

This move follows the previous administration of the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, which had originally set the burial fee at Rs. 3,500.

In addition, all other expenses related to burials under the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority will now be paid by the provincial government.

To ensure the implementation of this decision, the Punjab Local Government Department has been instructed to enforce the reduced burial rates immediately.

Moreover, a grant of Rs. 50 million has been issued to the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority to cover burial, operational, and repair expenses.

Furthermore, the Punjab Local Government Department has been directed to complete all ongoing cemetery schemes without any further delay.