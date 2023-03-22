65% of Pakistanis Support Eye Donation to Deserving People: Survey

According to recent daily polls conducted by Pakistan Gallup, it has been found that six out of 10 Pakistanis are in favor of eye donation.

The polls had over 700 participants, and over 65 percent of the respondents considered eye donation commendable. Meanwhile, 24 percent of the participants opposed it, while 11 percent chose not to give their opinion.

Similarly, it was found that more than half of the participants had knowledge about the process of eye donation. However, the other half was not aware of it.

It is important to note that the polls were conducted by the Gilani Research Foundation in collaboration with Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International.

The survey included a sample of 764 participants, both men and women, from both urban and rural areas in all four provinces of the country. The error margin of the survey was estimated to be around ±2-3 percent at a 95% confidence level. To collect the data, the methodology of telephonic surveys (CATI) was employed.

Note that this is a very small amount of participants to be considered a valid sample size representing Pakistan. Take the results of this survey with a grain of salt.