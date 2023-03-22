Pakistan-Made Evee Electric Scooter Goes on Public Display

The vastly popular evee C1 electric scooter is currently on display for the general public. The fully-indigenous electric two-wheeler caught the attention of many upon its launch and is set to do so again with the display event.

The event’s timing is from 11:30 AM to 06:00 PM today, and the location is Haseeb Corporation, 78, Mcleod Road, Lahore.

Details

evee C1 follows a conventional scooter design with a short wheelbase and flat floorboard that allows for simple mounting and dismounting. Based on the details, C1 will be ideal for short journeys.

The company claims that the scooter offers up to 60-km range with a 60V 20Ah Lead Dry Acid Battery. Other attributes include:

1200W Motor

Up to 550 Charging Cycles

Max Speed: 55 km/hr

Range: 50-60 km

Anti Theft Alarm

Reverse Gear

Hub Magnetic Coil

Charging time: 6 to 7 Hours

12 Tube vector controller

Disk brake

Color Display Meter

Load Capacity 150KG

Initial reports speculated that the all-electric scooter will cost around Rs. 300,000. However, the company has priced the new scooter surprisingly low at Rs. 175,000, making it cheaper than several commuter bikes.

With its features and price tag, C1 seems like an attractive value and a fierce rival to commuter bikes.

