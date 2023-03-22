Saudi Embassy in Pakistan Organizes Video Competition on 70 Years of Pak-Saudi Ties

Saudi Embassy in Pakistan organized a video competition on completing 70 years of Pakistan-Saudi relations.

According to details, the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan has received 114 videos during two weeks depicting historical relations between two brotherly Muslim countries.

The Royal Embassy shortlisted the 10 best videos. Subsequently, the Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki along with the chief guest Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb distributed gifts including air tickets of Saudi Arabia to successful Pakistani and Saudi nationals.

The Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on this occasion said that March 1953 is a significant event in the history of relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in which the Governor General of Pakistan during his first official visit met with the founder of Saudi Arabia Shah Abdul Aziz bin Abdur Rehman Al Saud.

He said that the Embassy organized the competition in memory of this event by which Pakistan and Saudi youth living in Pakistan are given an opportunity to use their skills so that they can express their feelings on bilateral relations.

The Saudi Ambassador said that Saudi Arabia considers Pakistan close to its heart and he wished for the stability of both brotherly countries.

He also said that such sort of events or other initiatives will be able to further deepen the relationship between both countries.

The Chief Guest of the event Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Maryam Auranziab also shed light on the strategic relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. She also congratulated the Saudi Ambassador for the 70 years of relationship between both countries.

She said that Saudi Arabia always helps Pakistan in difficult times. She added that she also visited Saudi Arabia in April last year with the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Saudi government warmly welcomed them.

The Minister said that this competition also symbolizes Riyadh and Islamabad’s relationship. She also congratulated all the winners of this video event.

She also offered to air the documentaries on PTV in order to further boost people-to-people interaction.