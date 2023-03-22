Upcoming Elections to be Monitored Via New Control Center

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was briefed on various IT projects by the IT team of the Commission and the officers of the Project Management Unit regarding the General Election 2023.

One of the key projects discussed was the establishment of a new Election Management Control Center (EMCC) which will monitor all phases of the election process, increase transparency and efficiency, and is expected to have a positive impact on the upcoming elections.

The ECP has also launched the Election Management System (EMS) which will provide support to returning officers in compiling results. The results will be displayed on live screens in the offices of Returning Officers, Provincial Election Commissioners, and the Election Commission Secretariat, allowing media and candidates to access the results and promoting transparency in the electoral process.

To further ensure transparency and efficiency, the ECP has established a Scrutiny Facilitation Center that will collaborate with various departments such as State Bank, FIA, NAB, NADRA, and FBR to check information and data related to candidates. The center will use an online system to facilitate the process, which is expected to streamline the scrutiny process and reduce errors.

The system provides immediate information to returning officers regarding candidates’ dual citizenship, bank default, FBR, and NAB cases, which will be crucial in the scrutiny process. The use of technology to provide instant information to returning officers will help to prevent irregularities and promote fair and free elections in the country.

The EMS verified and provided the records of 8,595 candidates to returning officers under the newly established system.

The records were verified from various institutions, including those related to dual citizenship, bank default, FBR, and NAB cases. The use of this system has allowed for the efficient and timely compilation of crucial information, ensuring transparency in the scrutiny process.

In addition to these measures, the ECP has planned to establish a control room equipped with a monitoring system that was previously used in the general election. Representatives from district administration, law enforcement agencies, and returning officers will be present at all times in the control room to ensure timely monitoring.

ALSO READ Punjab Announces Huge Decrease in Burial Rates

The ECP will also share a WhatsApp number and UAN number with the public for the first time, enabling the immediate registration and redressal of complaints in accordance with the law. This move is expected to enhance public participation in the electoral process and contribute to free and fair elections in the country.

The ECP’s continued efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the electoral process are crucial for ensuring free and fair elections in the country. The meeting was attended by members of the Election Commission, the Special Secretary, the Additional Secretary, and senior officers of the Election Commission. Overall, the ECP’s commitment to using technology to increase transparency and efficiency in the electoral process is commendable and bodes well for the upcoming General Election of 2023.