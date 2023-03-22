Sindh Approves Rs. 15 Billion Ramadan Package for Low-Income Families

The Sindh government authorized a Ramadan package on Tuesday for low-income citizens to purchase discounted wheat flour. The Rs. 15.6 billion package would offer Rs. 2,000 each to more than 7.8 million households to purchase 30 kg of wheat flour at Rs. 65 per kg.

In addition, the provincial government modified legislation to tighten penalties for shopkeepers that do not show official commodity costs and charge exorbitant prices.

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will be utilized for cash transfers to low-income families. Qualified families will be notified through text message.

Individuals who do not receive a message but have an average monthly income of less than Rs. 50,000 can enquire about eligibility by sending a message or CNIC number to the Toll-Free 8171 Service. Under the relief plan, roughly 7,810,482 families with a PMT score ranging from 1 to 60 would get a cash transfer of Rs. 2,000 per household.

As per CM Shah, the overall subsidy outlay will be roughly Rs. 15.62 billion, based on 30 kg wheat flour per household at Rs. 130 per kg. a report by the Food Department, the Hyderabad region has 2,185,122 eligible families, Sukkur has 831,975, Karachi has 2,296,998, Larkana has 1,202,984, and Shaheed-Benazirabad has 773,163.