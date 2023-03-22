Toyota Showcases Electric Hilux in Bangkok [Photos]

Toyota seems poised to launch the Hilux Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) soon. The company displayed an electric prototype of the massively popular truck at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS).

While Toyota didn’t claim that the display vehicle was production-ready, the photos showed the Hilux single-cab BEV complete with a distinctive exterior, interior, and other details. According to the details, a ladder-frame chassis battery cradles a rear-mounted electric motor and a battery, which power the electric truck.

Toyota showed off the same Hilux BEV concept in Thailand in December 2022. Toyota’s soon-to-be-former president Akio Toyoda showcased the truck during Toyota Motor Thailand’s 60th anniversary.

It features a chrome strip that links the revised headlamps to a mostly closed front grille. The redesigned bumper has glossy black faux corner intakes and lower apron trim. The 17-inch alloy wheels replace the stock wheels, and the left-side fuel door has been removed for obvious reasons. The front fender gets a charging port door, and other body panels get ‘BEV’ emblems.

The inside resembles a Hilux Revo Standard Cab’s interior with improvements. The cockpit contains leather seats, dual-zone climate control, and an electronic parking brake and gear selector knob from the bZ4X in the center console. Despite being an EV, the display truck had standard analog gauges and a multi-info display.

The details about the car’s features, powertrain, price, and launch date are still being kept under wraps. Although, Toyota’s frequent public displays of the truck hint at an imminent debut.

Photos Courtesy: Paul Tan