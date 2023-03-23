NDMA Issues Official Report on Damages Caused by 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Pakistan on Tuesday, causing widespread damage and leaving a trail of devastation in its wake, according to a report released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, with the impact felt most severely in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The NDMA report reveals that the earthquake claimed the lives of 11 people in KP, while 79 others were injured.

The destruction caused by the earthquake was substantial, with a total of 172 houses suffering damage.

Of these, 169 were located in KP and the remaining two were in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake completely destroyed 22 houses, adding to the extensive losses already suffered by the affected communities.

In addition to the human toll, the earthquake also took a heavy toll on livestock, with 19 animals losing their lives in the disaster.

Of these, 17 were in KP and the remaining two in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in the capital city of Islamabad and nearby Rawalpindi, with buildings in both cities suffering from structural damage.

In response, the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ordered an immediate inspection of high-rise buildings in Islamabad, while the DC of Rawalpindi has formed a committee to review the structure of six affected buildings.