Rain Delays Several Flights at Jinnah International Airport Karachi

Flight operations at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi have been disrupted due to rainfall. As a result, several flights have been delayed, causing inconvenience to passengers.

According to reports, a Quetta-bound PIA flight PK-310 from Karachi has been delayed due to the inclement weather. Similarly, a private airline flight ER-502 from Karachi to Islamabad has been delayed for seven hours and is now scheduled to take off at 7 PM.

Another private airline PA-402 from Karachi to Lahore has also been delayed and is now expected to take off at 8 PM instead of the originally scheduled 12 PM departure.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that the rain is expected to continue throughout the day in various parts of the city.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Shahra-e-Faisal, Sujrani Town, North Nazimabad, Safoora, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, Saddar, Kharadar, Liaquatabad, M.A. Jinnah Road, and I.I. Chundrigar are expected to receive rainfall.

PMD officials have also warned that there will be more chances of rain in the western and central areas of the city. Passengers are advised to keep track of any updates from their airlines and plan their travel accordingly.