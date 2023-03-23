SSGC and SNGPL Announce Gas Load-Shedding Schedules for Ramadan

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 23, 2023 | 3:32 pm

In a bid to facilitate its consumers during the holy month of Ramadan, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has announced the provision of gas during Iftar and Sehr.

However, the utility provider has also informed that gas pressure would be low from 8 AM till 2:30 PM due to a shortfall of 250 million mmbtu, resulting in the suspension of gas supply to various regions.

As a result, disgruntled consumers have expressed their concerns and complaints, stating that the outage has made it impossible for them to prepare meals for the elderly, children, and patients who are unable to fast.

On the other hand, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced special initiatives to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to its consumers throughout Ramadan.

The company has pledged to undertake immediate measures to ensure gas supply with full pressure, especially between 2:30 AM to 6 AM and 4 PM to 9 PM for domestic consumers. However, citizens are complaining about gas load-shedding in different regions.

A SNGPL spokesperson also assured consumers that the company will ensure natural gas supply other than the mentioned timings, so that their routine activities can continue without disruption.

