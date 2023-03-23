Best Friend Murders Young Cricketer Over Small Issue

A tragic incident occurred in the Nem Kallay area of Puran tehsil, Shangla, KP, where a well-known cricketer was stabbed to death by his best friend during a dispute over team selection for a tournament.

Maaz Ali, a 22-year-old from the local area, was fatally wounded in the chest by a knife attack by his friend, Habibullah.

ALSO READ Minister Reveals Flaws in Petrol Subsidy Scheme for Motorcycles and Small Cars

According to the SHO of Aloch Puran Police Station, Usman Munir, Maaz was a famous cricketer in the area who frequently hung out with the suspect.

The altercation began when the two got into an argument over team formation, resulting in Habibullah attacking Maaz with a knife.

ALSO READ US Congress Introduces Resolution to Declare 23 March as Pakistan Day

Maaz was immediately transported to Pir Mohammad Shaheed hospital, but unfortunately, he could not survive the injuries sustained in the attack. The Police registered a FIR and arrested the murderer.

Fazal Subhan Afghani, a teacher of the deceased, spoke to the media and expressed his grief at the loss of a promising student. Maaz was well-respected in the community and was known for his unique bowling style, leaving the village in deep mourning at his demise.