Braille Version of 1973 Constitution Launched on Golden Jubilee

PTI MNA Asiya Azeem took a significant step towards promoting accessibility for visually impaired individuals by inaugurating the Braille version of the 1973 Constitution.

The Directorate General of Special Education designed the Braille version, ensuring visually impaired individuals can access and understand the Constitution.

ALSO READ Best Friend Murders Young Cricketer Over Small Issue

During the launch event, special children participated in declamation, art, and painting contests, showcasing their talents and skills. As part of the celebration, Asiya Azeem distributed prizes among the winners.

Asiya Azeem emphasized the Constitution’s provision of equal rights to all citizens, highlighting the commitment of the Parliament to ensure all citizens benefit from these provisions.

The event received high praise from Asiya Azeem, who commended the Directorate General of Special Education for organizing a successful program.

ALSO READ US Congress Introduces Resolution to Declare 23 March as Pakistan Day

The event was held in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Constitution, which is being commemorated throughout the country.

The efforts made by the Directorate General of Special Education in promoting accessibility for visually impaired individuals are commendable and will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the lives of many citizens.