Honda Recalls 450,000 Cars Over Faulty Seat Belts

Honda USA has recalled nearly 450,000 2018-2020 model-year cars due to faulty seat belts that increase the risk of injury or fatality in an accident. According to a report from Car and Driver, there have been 301 warranty claims for the problem since early 2019, but no reports of injuries or fatalities as of yet.

The models include:

2019 and 2020 Acura RDX

2018-2019 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid

2017-2020 CR-V

2019 Insight

2018-2019 Odyssey

The total number of affected vehicles is 448,613, although exact figures for each model were not provided. According to the recall report, Honda began investigating the issue in 2019 and initially believed it was due to the seatbelt buckle channel contraction in cold temperatures.

Later, Honda determined that the issue likely involved the seatbelt buckle button and had a “broader scope.” The solution is to install a larger release button for the buckle. Those who have already had the seatbelt repaired at their own expense will be eligible for reimbursement, according to the report.

Honda has already begun notifying dealers, and on April 17 it will begin notifying vehicle owners.

The Airbag Issue

Earlier last month Honda and Acura issued a joint statement giving a “Do Not Drive” advisory to 8,200 owners of 2001-2003 vehicles equipped with unrepaired Takata airbags in the USA.

Honda issued recalls for the airbag inflators between 2008 and 2011. However, the owners never had them repaired, leaving around 8,200 Hondas prone to a major mishaps.

According to the report, Takata’s Alpha airbags have a 50 percent failure rate due to faulty inflators. The metal shards shot into the driver’s face due to the inflator’s rupture might be fatal or cause life-altering damage.

The list of possibly faulty cars includes 2001-2003 Honda Accord, Civic, CR-V, Odyssey, and Pilot models as well as Acura 3.2 TL and CL models.