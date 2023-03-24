Kia Pakistan Introduces New Color Options for Its Popular Cars

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) is attempting to draw people’s interest back by introducing a new color range for its most popular models.

According to the company’s recent post, Kia Picanto, Stonic, and Sportage are getting bold new color options, most of which are shades of red. The colors for each car are as follows:

Picanto — Fiery Red

Stonic — Fiery Red and Rich Espresso

Sportage — Sunset Red

Kia’s Best-Selling Vehicle

Since the start of this year, car prices have spiked, causing a decline in demand for new cars. Due to this and the sluggish production, car sales have also decreased massively.

Despite that, Kia Sportage is Lucky Motor Corporation’s front-runner in terms of popularity. According to a recent report from autojournal.pk, Kia sold 413 units of the Sportage in February, making it the company’s best-selling vehicle.

In comparison, Kia only sold 163 units of Picanto, 53 Stonic, and 72 Sorento units. These numbers allowed for a 4% increase in total sales month-over-month (MoM).

Although, it bears mentioning that Kia Sportage is no longer the Best-Selling crossover in Pakistan. In February 2023, that honor went to its mechanical twin, Hyundai Tucson, while in January, a newbie by the name of Honda HR-V claimed that title.

In recent months, Kia has endured sporadic assembly plant closures and a general decline in production. It remains to be seen whether or not Sportage will restore its status as the best-selling crossover SUV in Pakistan.