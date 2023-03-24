Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pardons Hundreds of Prisoners for Ramadan

To commemorate Ramadan, the Saudi government has granted amnesty and released a large number of detainees who had been imprisoned in the Kingdom’s jails for minor infractions.

After the King’s decree and the Interior Minister’s direction, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, the Director General of the Prisons Department declared that the process of freeing these convicts had already begun.

The prisoners’ release was decided to support the country’s initiatives to encourage forgiveness and compassion during this holy month.

The freed convicts included both Saudi citizens and international captives who were given amnesty after meeting specific requirements and participating in rehabilitation programs aimed at resettling them into society.

In many Muslim nations, releasing inmates early during Ramadan is a popular practise to demonstrate charity and mercy. Before the start of Ramadan, Dubai’s Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, pardoned 1,025 convicts.