Major Disaster Averted as Lightning Bolt Strikes Dangerously Close to Petrol Pump [Video]

A video has surfaced on social media showing a lightning strike dangerously close to a petrol pump in Bahawalpur.

The footage captured the lightning bolt illuminating the sky as it hit the ground just meters away from the petrol pump.

🛑 بجلی ⁦⛈️⁩ گرنے کا منظر! بہاولپور میں بارش کے دوران پیٹرول پمپ کے احاطے میں ⚡ بجلی گر گئی، بجلی براہ راست پیٹرول پمپ پر نہیں گری جسکے سبب خوش قسمتی سے پیٹرول پمپ کسی بڑے حادثے سے محفوظ رہا۔۔ پاک ویدر نیٹورک pic.twitter.com/hwnbUMDPJE — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) March 24, 2023

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of petrol pumps during thunderstorms and highlights the risk of lightning strikes that can cause significant damage to property and even loss of life.

If the lightning bolt had struck the petrol pump, it could have caused a devastating explosion, putting the lives of the petrol pump attendants and customers at risk.

It is essential to remember that petrol pumps store and dispense highly flammable liquids that can ignite quickly, making them particularly susceptible to lightning strikes.

The incident in Bahawalpur serves as a reminder of the importance of safety precautions during thunderstorms.

With the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms and lightning strikes, it’s crucial to take safety measures and avoid being in open spaces or near objects that can attract lightning.

It is important to prioritize safety and prevent potentially devastating incidents such as the one that nearly occurred at the petrol pump in Bahawalpur.

