Mickey Arthur Says Ramadan is a Very Special Month for Pakistan Cricket Team

Former Pakistan coach, Mickey Arthur has said that the holy month of Ramadan is very important in the lives of Muslims around the world and has shaped his coaching style.

Speaking to the media, the Derbyshire coach stated that he was lucky to be part of that pure and morally rich culture, and they had fortunately experienced success during Ramadan.

“I think the key was getting into another culture. I was blown away by the morals and values. Ramadan is a very, very important time in the Muslim faith,” Arthur added.

Mickey Arthur further added that during his tenure as head coach, Pakistan won the maiden Champions Trophy in 2017 against India during the month of Ramadan.

Arthur said that they also won a Test match at Lords during Ramadan, and he noted that the players’ commitment to their faith and Ramadan played a role in those victories.

It is worth noting that Arthur served as the head coach of Pakistan for three years, helping them win the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman, Najam Sethi was interested in appointing Arthur as head coach for the national team but has not received a positive response from him.