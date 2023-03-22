More Than Half of Pakistani Population Did Not Watch Any PSL Match

Gallup & Gilani Pakistan has revealed that more than half of the adult Pakistanis did not watch any matches of the recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As per the survey conducted by Gallup, a leading survey research and consultancy firm in Pakistan, 51 percent of the adult population of the country showed no interest in PSL.

The firm conducted the survey online across the country after the conclusion of the eighth edition of PSL and asked the question, “Have you watched any PSL match, even partially?”

In response to this question, 49 percent of the adult population clicked ‘yes’, while the remaining 51 percent answered that they did not watch any matches of PSL this year.

Recently, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman claimed that the eighth edition of PSL surpassed the viewership of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on digital platforms.

Najam Sethi remarked that this year, PSL had more viewership on digital platforms than the money-rich IPL at the same stage of the two tournaments.

Speaking about the success of PSL, Najam Sethi stated that more than 150 million people enjoyed PSL on different digital platforms, which is a massive achievement for the league.

Sethi added, “I asked about our digital rating. Najam Sethi’s show used to have a rating of 0.5 on TV, whereas PSL is now getting a rating of more than 11. So when it completes, it could be 18 or 20.”