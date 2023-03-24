Rashid Khan Asks Afghani Fans to Control Their Emotions During Pakistan Series

Afghanistan captain, Rashid Khan has requested Afghan and Pakistani cricket fans to behave like brothers during the three-match T20I series in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

While speaking to the media, the leg-spinner said that cricket is a game, and winning or losing is a part of it. However, players and crowds should control their anger and emotions.

“We have seen incidents happen in the past. We all want to win, but there is one loser and one winner. My request to the fans is to enjoy cricket and take it as a game only,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, assured that there would be no rude behavior from Afghan players and fans during the T20I series.

During a press conference, Najam Sethi said that he had talked to Afghan board officials to control their cricketers and the crowd during the match to avoid any untoward incidents.

Sethi mentioned that several incidents had occurred in the recent past, which were not only bad for bilateral cricketing relations but also for the reputation of both teams.

“UAE authorities have made a new plan in which they will try their best to ensure that Pakistani and Afghan fans won’t sit together in the same stand,” PCB Chairman said.