Pakistani Pacers Become Hot Commodity at The Hundred Draft

Four Pakistani cricketers have been selected in the draft for the upcoming third edition of the 100-ball cricket tournament, The Hundred, scheduled for August.

Welsh Fire have picked star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi in the £100,000 category to strengthen their bowling unit after a dismal season last year, finishing at the bottom of the table.

ALSO READ 23 March Parade Postponed Due to Bad Weather in Islamabad

Welsh Fire also picked right-arm speedster, Haris Rauf, who is part of the Shaheen Shah-led bowling attack for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL, in the £60,000 category.

Birmingham Phoenix have selected all-rounder, Shadab Khan, in the £100,000 category while emerging bowler, Ihsanullah was picked by Oval Invincibles in the £40,000 category.

Opening batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were registered with the highest reserve prices of £125,000 and £100,000 categories, respectively, went unsold. Reports, however, suggest that the two were only partially available which made the franchises look for other options.

Ealier, fans from around the world had voted for Babar Azam to become the first pick at the draft.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Visits FC’s Historic Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal

According to the details, as many as 57 Pakistani cricketers signed up for the draft, which was held yesterday, giving franchise owners a wealth of talent to choose from.

The upcoming third edition of the 100-ball cricket tournament promises to be an exciting event, with eight teams battling it out for the championship in August.