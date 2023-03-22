Shaheen Afridi Visits FC’s Historic Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal

By Ayna Dua | Published Mar 22, 2023 | 10:48 pm

Shaheen Shah Afridi visited his hometown of Landi Kotal where he spent time with the troops of Frontier Corps North at the historic Khyber Mess and praised their tireless efforts for the country’s safety.

Shaheen Afridi, the talented left-arm fast bowler, recently visited the historical Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal. The town, located on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, has a rich history, and the Khyber Mess has played a vital role in the region’s past.

During his visit, Shaheen spent time with the gallant troops of Frontier Corps North and paid tribute to their efforts in ensuring the security of the country.

Shaheen Shah Afridi hails from Landi Kotal and he visited his hometown as he is taking a break from cricket after wrapping up the successful PSL 8 season, winning the second consecutive title for Lahore Qalandars.

His visit to the historical Khyber Mess in Landi Kotal, located on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, underscores his appreciation for the region’s history and the important role played by the armed forces stationed there in maintaining the country’s security.

>