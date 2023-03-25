FIA Seeks Record of Land Exchange Agreement Between CDA and Famous Housing Society in Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to furnish records of a 2007 agreement it entered into with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

According to the agreement, the CDA transferred 1,500 kanals of land to the DHA in exchange for over 700 developed plots. However, the CDA has yet to take possession of the plots, which were supposed to be granted in return for the land that was transferred over a decade ago.

In 2007, the CDA and DHA signed an agreement that transferred 1,500 kanals of land in Zone 5 from the CDA to the DHA. The agreement stipulated that the DHA would provide the CDA with 727 developed plots in exchange for the land transfer.

Despite acquiring the land for its own purposes under two awards announced in 1961 and 1964, the CDA relinquished the property to the DHA in 2007. The CDA had initially announced that it would auction off the plots to generate funds for development purposes.

The CDA has consistently listed the plots as assets receivable in its annual budget, but it has yet to acquire the plots from the DHA.

The FIA has demanded the complete file, including notes on the agreement dated 12-09-2007, the current legal status of the agreement, and the status of the 2,400 kanals specified in the agreement.

The FIA also inquired about the CDA’s stance on state land that may be in the possession of Emar, a private developer. According to sources, discussions about obtaining the plots from the DHA have occurred sporadically, but there has been no concrete progress for unknown reasons.

Last June, the CDA formed a four-member committee to visit the DHA and prepare a report. During the visit, representatives of a private company were present on behalf of the DHA, but no official from the DHA was present.

As per the visit report compiled by CDA officials, the visiting team was briefed by company representatives on three sites where plots could be provided to the CDA. The report revealed that the village Humak was discussed, but the land in this village was already owned by the CDA, near Model Town.

Additionally, the team was informed about Sihala, where the land was uncultivated and without possession, and locals were using it for cultivation. The site of Niazian Dadocha was also discussed, and according to the CDA, the land was located adjacent to the Dodocha Dam site.

The CDA’s budget documents for 2019-20 highlighted proposals for revenue generation and stated that “about 700 plots of different sizes are to be made available to CDA by DHA. Concerned entities need to take concrete steps to implement this agreement as soon as possible.”

A senior CDA officer stated that the agency will provide complete details of the case to the FIA in response to its letter. Additionally, the CDA will engage with the DHA to address any issues related to pending plots.

Via: Dawn