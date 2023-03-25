Indian Army Launches Probe After 3 Missiles Miss Target in High-Level Exercise

The Indian Army has launched an investigation following a mishap during a routine exercise at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Friday.

Reports indicate that three ground-to-air missiles misfired and landed at different locations in Jaisalmer. The wreckage of two missiles has been found, while the third remains missing.

ALSO READ Cane Commissioner Punjab Allocates Export Quota to Defaulter Sugar Mills

No casualties have been reported, but the missiles reportedly exploded in the sky and fell outside the designated field firing range.

One missile’s wreckage was found near Ajasar village outside the range, while debris from the second missile was found in a deserted area near Satyaya village. Although there was no loss of life, the missiles caused pits where they landed.

Officials have stated that no personnel or property was damaged, and the incident is under investigation.

This is the second such incident in just over a year. On March 9, 2022, an Indian supersonic BrahMos missile was mistakenly fired into Pakistan due to a technical malfunction during routine maintenance.

The incident caused tensions between the two countries, with Pakistan demanding specific responses from the Indian government and a joint probe into the matter.

In August 2022, the Indian Air Force (IAF) Court of Inquiry (CoI) found three officers guilty of the incident and terminated their services immediately. The government took a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry to establish the facts and fix responsibility for the incident.

Note: The featured image is only for illustration purposes.