First British Muslim Woman Appointed Head of UK Diplomatic Post

By Asma Sajid | Published Mar 25, 2023 | 2:45 pm

Fouzia Younis, a British diplomat of Pakistani descent, has become the first British Muslim woman to be selected as the head of a UK diplomatic post, as per local media reports.

She has been named British Consul General to Toronto, Canada, after working as the communications director at the British High Commission in Islamabad.

Younis has vast expertise in managing, coaching, and developing multicultural and diverse teams as well as establishing international partnerships in the Middle East and South Asia. 

She was the co-chair of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic Network (BAME) until March 2020, heading a global network of over 250 personnel.

Younis expressed her gratitude on Twitter, thanking her father, who would drop her off at the coach station at 4 a.m. for job interviews, and her late mother, who encouraged her desire to seek further education and would accompany her home through dark streets.

Younis paid respect to her mother’s support for girls’ education and advised girls not to let anyone limit them. Her mother raised four successful children and motivated Fouzia to break through hurdles and reach new heights.

