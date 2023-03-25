Dubai Police Goes After Noisy Late-Night Bikers and Motorists

Dubai Police has warned noisy late-night bikers and motorists of strict action for disrupting the peace of several areas in the city. It has launched a campaign to nab those breaking the law with excessive vehicle noise.

Deputy Director of the Traffic Department Dubai Police, Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, asserted that they will keep an eye on motorists who violate speed and noise restrictions after midnight.

ALSO READ Dubai and Abu Dhabi Pay Magnificent Tribute to Pakistan on 23 March

Speaking about the increase in such activities, he stated that most of the complaints are regarding noisy cars. Although several campaigns have been run to spread awareness, the problem has escalated and continues to disturb the peace of people, he noted.

One of the residents, as quoted by the National, complained that they spend sleepless nights due to noisy motorcyclists, particularly after midnight.

According to the details, Dubai allows noise levels of 40-50 decibels from 7 AM to 8 PM and around 30-40 decibels during late at night.

Last year, Dubai Police registered 2,361 cases against motorists who modified their vehicles to make loud noises. The police seized around 1,079 cars in such cases.

ALSO READ Postponed Pakistan Day Parade Officially Canceled Due to Bad Weather

The penalty for exceeding the permitted noise levels is an AED 2,000 fine and 12 black points. Those who modify their vehicle to produce noises face a fine of about AED 1,000, 12 black points, and have their vehicle confiscated for 30 days.

Brigadier urged residents to register a complaint against such individuals on the We Are All Police app or by calling 901.