Leaking Company Secrets in UAE Can Lead to Jail and Massive Fine

A legal expert has revealed that workers in United Arab Emirates (UAE) can be fired without any notice for divulging their employer’s secret information, which results in a loss of profit or favors the employee.

As quoted by Khaleej Times, Raka Roy from Galadari Associates and Legal Consultants said that disclosing job secrets may result in a minimum imprisonment of one year accompanied by a fine of at least AED 20,000 ($5,446).

However, leaking company secrets online falls under cybercrime and this can result in a minimum jail term of six months and a fine of up to AED 1 million ($272,300). She said that employees are not allowed to keep original or copies of company documents in their personal possession and employees must return everything after the end of their service.

Employers in UAE are given the right to file a lawsuit against any worker breaching confidentiality. According to Raka, the company can file a case during the employee’s term or within one year after job termination.

On the other hand, the time limit does not apply in circumstances where employees disclose their employer’s financial data, she stressed.

UAE laws do not define the term “confidential information,” but any material that an employee has access to while working can be deemed secret information.

Via Khaleej Times