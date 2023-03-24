Dubai and Abu Dhabi Pay Magnificent Tribute to Pakistan on 23 March

Dubai and Abu Dhabi, two of the major cities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), paid tribute to Pakistan on 23 March. The occasion, known as “Pakistan Resolution Day,” commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed in 1940 and the adoption of the country’s first constitution in 1956.

Dubai’s famous Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, was illuminated in green and white, the colors of the Pakistani flag, to celebrate the occasion. Similarly, Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Building was also lit up in same colors to mark the day.

This impressive display was a demonstration of the deep ties that the UAE and Pakistan share. It was also a tribute to the large population of Pakistani expats residing in UAE.

President UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also took the opportunity to send a message of congratulations to President Arif Alvi, extending his wishes to the Pakistanis on this important day.

Likewise, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai also sent similar messages to both President Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The UAE has always enjoyed strong ties with Pakistan, and the two nations have a long history of cooperation in a wide range of fields, including trade, investment, and defense.