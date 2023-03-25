Sports Minister Wahab Riaz Orders Timely Completion of Work in National Hockey Stadium

The Caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, paid a visit to the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore after assuming the charge of Minister.

According to details, the veteran fast bowler, who took the oath last week, reviewed the work of laying new turf and other renovation activities at the iconic venue in Lahore.

Director-General of Sports Board Punjab, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, accompanied the Caretaker Minister during his visit and briefed him about the new turf and other renovation work.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab Riaz emphasized the early completion of renovation work in the stadium and also shed light on the revival of the national sport in the country.

Last week, Riaz, who was appointed as a Minister in the caretaker setup, enthusiastically assumed his new role and expressed his commitment to sports development in the region.

In his first meeting with the Secretary of Sports Punjab, Shahid Zaman, and DG Sports Board, Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Wahab Riaz was briefed on the current state of sports in the province.

Wahab Riaz, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8, stressed the importance of promoting sports among youth and encouraging their participation in various activities.

The 37-year-old pacer added that he would take everyone along for the promotion of sports in the province and try his best to bring positive changes in sports during his tenure.