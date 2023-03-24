Zaman Khan Leads Prayers With Pakistani and Afghan Cricketers During Training

Emerging Pakistani pacer, Zaman Khan was spotted leading the prayers during the training season ahead of the first T20I match against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates.

In a photo that went viral on social media, Zaman Khan can be seen leading the prayer while the squads of Pakistan and Afghanistan are offering prayer behind him in the stadium.

ALSO READ Rashid Khan Asks Afghani Fans to Control Their Emotions During Pakistan Series

The right-arm pacer was selected in the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series following his impressive performance during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

The 21-year-old cricketer was an integral part of Lahore Qalandars in the recently concluded season, helping his side defend the PSL title in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaman Khan was breathing fire at the crucial stage of the final match against Multan Sultans while defending 13 runs in the final over.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan Says His Players Will Not Skip Fasting During Afghanistan Series

Overall, the Kashmir-born fast bowler took 13 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 23.60 and an economy rate of 9.97, with his best bowling figure this season being 2/17.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in the first T20I match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE with four players making their debut.