Changan is Maintaining Single Shift Production Despite Import Restrictions

Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has quickly risen to prominence in Pakistan in the last two years. With cars such as Alsvin, Karvaan, and Oshan X7, the company has become a mainstream player in Pakistan.

According to the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, this is because despite import restrictions Changan is maintaining steady single-shift production without observing any non-production days (NPDs) like its rivals.

Earlier this year, the company celebrated having sold over 40,000 vehicles in Pakistan in two years. An official document available with ProPakistani claimed that Changan is now the biggest car company by sales volume, other than Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki.

According to details, Changan’s sales are mostly driven by the success of Karvaan minivan and Alsvin sedan. The document entails the following breakup of its total market share:

Changan Karvaan — 42% Small Van Segment Share

Changan Alsvin — 18% B-Sedan Segment Share

Changan Oshan X7 — 15% C-SUV Segment Share

Changan M9 Sherpa — 7% Small Pickup Segment Share

Despite 2023 being a rocky year for the car industry, the automaker has also teased some exciting prospects for the Pakistani car market in the near future.