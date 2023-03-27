Female PIA Manager Accused of Harassing Flight Attendant

A female flight manager from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been accused of harassing a flight attendant on a trip from Karachi to Toronto, as per reports. The flight attendant filed a complaint against the management through email, describing four significant claims.

A three-member team was constituted to investigate the case, comprising DGM Security, a female assistant manager, and the in-charge SEC Jinnah International Airport.

The committee questioned the accused manager, Maimona Feroz after she was suspected of harassing flight attendant Ufaq Shah. The claims included using improper language and acting in an unpleasant manner during the international flight.

According to the email from the concerned air hostess, Feroz threatened to demote her immediately and transfer her to the training center as punishment. She criticized her uniform and other issues in front of passengers and colleagues.

Additionally, the email alleged that the manager had ignored her sister’s grooming violations while working as a flight attendant on the same aircraft. Another attendant had complained about the female officer as well.

The committee also questioned the second concerned flight attendant as part of the investigation. Because of the female officer’s behavioral concerns, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advised that she not be hired to any crucial positions for the next five years. The inquiry committee will deliver its conclusion on 29 March (Wednesday), according to a PIA representative, and legal action will be taken against the responsible party.