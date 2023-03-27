Hyundai Finally Unveils 8th-Generation Sonata Facelift

Hyundai has unveiled the facelifted eighth-generation Sonata. The new model borrows the “Seamless Horizon” full-width daytime running light design from the Staria MPV, and has some interior and exterior other exterior changes.

The D-segment model’s “parametric jewel” grille has been replaced by a lower-set honeycomb design on the N Line trim variant and a diamond-shaped weave on the regular trim variant. Its full-width DRL design and recessed headlamps add visual width.

The pre-facelift taillamps, which resembled the FC-generation Honda Civic, now form an H-shaped graphic with a full-width center element and T-shaped units on each side.

The regular variant has two diffuser-like edges in contrasting colors, while the N Line has quad exhaust outlets in the lower rear bumper. The sportier N Line also has exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels.

The facelifted Sonata also gets a new interior. With the driver instrumentation and infotainment screens now unified into a mildly curved, freestanding dual-widescreen setup, the dashboard layout is more streamlined in its two-tone scheme across its width.

The exact launch date, technical details, and price are still under wraps. Although, speculations suggest that the facelifted version will debut by the end of 2023