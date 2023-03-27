Peugeot to Launch Fully Electric 2008 in Malaysia Soon

Peugeot displayed the Malaysia-bound e-2008 EV SUV at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2023. The e-2008 is an electric vehicle (EV) version of Peugeot’s entry-level crossover SUV.

e-2008 uses the same CMP platform as the petrol-powered 2008, although, the platform is called eCMP. The SUV has a single electric motor that sends 134 horsepower and 260 Newton meters of torque to the front wheels only.

The e-2008’s WLTP range is 345 km and can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 30 minutes with a 100 kW DC charger. AC charging with a 7.4 kW or 11 kW wall box charger takes 8 or 5 hours to fully charge the car.

ALSO READ Kia’s Car Production is Stable Despite Economic Issues

Peugeot’s patented i-Cockpit includes a compact steering wheel, a 10-inch HD capacitive touchscreen, and a configurable 3D digital dash. The said dash displays driving mode, battery state, and drivetrain operation as a hologram.

Reports state that supply chain and production issues may delay the Peugeot e-2008’s launch in Malaysia in Q4 2022. Although, speculations suggest that the EV’s price will be in the neighborhood of Rs. 8.6 million.