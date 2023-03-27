Shahid Afridi Backs Youngsters But Takes a Dig at Management for Benching Seniors

After losing the series against Afghanistan, Shahid Afridi has suggested the PCB add young players to the main team to help them learn from senior players.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has congratulated Afghanistan on their first-ever series win against Pakistan in cricket. Afridi also supported the idea of giving young players a chance to gain international exposure but added that they should be accompanied by senior players to learn from their experience and avoid feeling too much pressure.

Afridi said that senior players like Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, and others should have played the first two matches alongside youngsters to help them adapt to international cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board had selected a young squad for the series against Afghanistan, and while Afridi praised the decision to experiment with new talent, he felt that a balance between youth and experience was necessary.

Well played @ACBofficials congrats on the win, and @rashidkhan_19 you were amazing as always. Good move my @TheRealPCB to believe in the upcoming talent but they should have been accompanied by senior players to transfer on field experience and not sit on the bench #PakvsAfg — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 26, 2023

While Shahid Afridi advised Pakistan to play the young players in the main squad, he also praised Rashid Khan for his exceptional performance on the field for Afghanistan. The Afghan team, led by star spinner Rashid Khan, put in a dominant performance to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The series victory is a huge milestone for Afghanistan cricket and a sign of their growing prowess in the international cricket arena.