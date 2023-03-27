Imad Wasim Joins Babar Azam in Unique Batting Record

Veteran all-rounder, Imad Wasim became the second Pakistani batter to score a fifty against Afghanistan in the shortest format in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
In the second game of the three-match T20I series, the left-handed batter chalked up a brilliant half-century to help the Shadab Khan-led side post a total of 130 on the board.
The 34-year-old all-rounder scored a fighting 64 not out off 57 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums, and stitched a valuable partnership of 67 runs with Shadab Khan.
Meanwhile, the left-handed all-rounder became the second batter after the all-format captain, Babar Azam, to score a fifty against Afghanistan in the shortest format of cricket.
|Batter
|Runs
|Result
|Babar Azam
|51
|Won
|Imad Wasim
|64
|Lost
Imad Wasim also rescued the Men in Green in the 2019 World Cup in England when they were struggling at 156/6 while chasing 228 runs against Afghanistan at the Headingley Cricket Ground.
Imad Wasim was awarded the player of the match for his all-around performance in the match, scoring 49 runs from 55 balls and taking 2 for 48 in his 10-over quota.
It is worth noting that Imad Wasim made a return to the national side after displaying a phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The left-hander scored 404 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.4 and a strike rate of 134.66 and took nine wickets at an average of 28.22, while his best bowling figures were 3/16.