Imad Wasim Joins Babar Azam in Unique Batting Record

Veteran all-rounder, Imad Wasim became the second Pakistani batter to score a fifty against Afghanistan in the shortest format in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the second game of the three-match T20I series, the left-handed batter chalked up a brilliant half-century to help the Shadab Khan-led side post a total of 130 on the board.

The 34-year-old all-rounder scored a fighting 64 not out off 57 balls, including three boundaries and two maximums, and stitched a valuable partnership of 67 runs with Shadab Khan.

Meanwhile, the left-handed all-rounder became the second batter after the all-format captain, Babar Azam, to score a fifty against Afghanistan in the shortest format of cricket.

Batter Runs Result Babar Azam 51 Won Imad Wasim 64 Lost

Imad Wasim also rescued the Men in Green in the 2019 World Cup in England when they were struggling at 156/6 while chasing 228 runs against Afghanistan at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

Imad Wasim was awarded the player of the match for his all-around performance in the match, scoring 49 runs from 55 balls and taking 2 for 48 in his 10-over quota.

It is worth noting that Imad Wasim made a return to the national side after displaying a phenomenal performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The left-hander scored 404 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.4 and a strike rate of 134.66 and took nine wickets at an average of 28.22, while his best bowling figures were 3/16.