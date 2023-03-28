10Pearls Acquires Chicago-Based Inspirant Group

10Pearls, a digital product innovation and software engineering company, has acquired Inspirant Group, a boutique healthcare strategy consulting firm based in Chicago, IL.

Inspirant Group specializes in bridging the gap between Business and IT with proven industry expertise in delivering scalable, business-driven technology and process solutions for large and regional healthcare insurance providers, including Medicare Advantage plans.

The acquisition positions 10Pearls to further expand its presence in the healthcare industry and provide a comprehensive range of services.

Some of the notable business transformation solutions include Care Management, Utilization Management, Clinical Decision Support, and Claims Management. Additionally, Inspirant Group has provided expertise in solving data and interoperability challenges for their clients as well as innovative Learning and Development solutions to better enable client workforces.

Co-founders Meighan Newhouse, Amir Azarbad, and Chris Van Avermaete will join the 10Pearls healthcare division with their team of experienced consultants.

This acquisition brings two companies with complementary expertise in healthcare technology development and business consulting services offered to payors, providers, and leading health tech brands. Together, the teams can deliver end-to-end digital transformation services from new product development to business automation and optimization at scale.

“We are delighted to welcome Inspirant Group to our team at 10Pearls, as we expand our expertise in healthcare to contribute to improving the quality and accessibility of healthcare for all,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. He stated, “The combination of our two teams will allow us to partner with our healthcare clients – payors, providers, and health tech – together to deliver innovations, process improvements, and automation”.

According to Amir Azarbad, President of Inspirant Group, “Joining forces with 10Pearls allows Inspirant Group to leverage the global technology development and engineering scale of 10Pearls to provide a full suite of product development and health tech services to payors. This allows us to expand the technology delivery aspect of our business transformation, process optimization, and automation capabilities to support our client’s mission-critical needs. Most importantly, this is a great cultural fit as both of our firms believe in the double bottom-line mission”.