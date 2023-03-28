Dubai Taxi Corporation Announces Multiple Jobs in Major Recruitment Drive

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has announced a major recruitment drive to hire drivers and motorbike riders with salaries up to AED 2,500 with commission (for drivers).

The vacancies are open to all nationalities with a minimum age requirement of 23-50. Candidates must have UAE or Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) license to be eligible for the interviews.

Aside from salary and commission, drivers will also receive health insurance and accommodation during employment. For bike rider jobs, the company will give AED 7.5 per delivery along with other benefits.

How to Apply

Dubai Taxi will conduct walk-in interviews for these jobs on Friday 31 March from 7 AM to 11 AM at Privilege Labor Recruitment Office M-11, Abu Hail Centre, Dubai.

Candidates must bring copies of their residency or job seeker visa, UAE ID, driver’s license, passport, CV, and three passport-size photos with white backgrounds.

Job Openings at Emirates

One of the most popular airlines in the world, Emirates, is also recruiting for more than 150 positions across the world, with a majority of the openings in Dubai.

The job vacancies are in various departments, including academic roles, IT, cabin crew, cargo, commercial, corporate communications, marketing, brand, engineering, finance, flight deck, and others.

Interested candidates can apply for these jobs on the Emirates Group website. The recruitment drive is likely to be highly competitive, with Emirates getting thousands of applications worldwide.