Imam Masjid Drugs and Rapes Hafiz-e-Quran Boy All Night

Religious personalities are the torchbearers of the religion. One expects them to uphold the highest moral, societal, and religious standards.

Unfortunately, in the land of the pure, more often than not, these individuals are caught misusing the religion for their benefit, causing people to stray away from the religion instead of coming towards it.

In one shocking incident, an Imam Masjid allegedly drugged a Hafiz-e-Quran boy and raped him all night long.

According to the copy of the FIR available with ProPakistani, the incident reportedly occurred on the night between 9 and 10 March in the jurisdiction of Shaheen Chowk Police Station, Gujrat.

The victim allegedly contended that Molvi Mohammad Riaz, who was the Imam Masjid at the Jamia Masjid Buraq, made him a phone call and asked him to visit the mosque for consultation regarding Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan.

When the victim reached there, Riaz informed him after Maghrib prayer that Masjid Committee is unavailable today for consultation on the matter. Riaz then asked the victim to stay there for the night.

The victim agreed without knowing Riaz’s intentions. The victim then led Isha prayer and slept after dinner. The victim contended that he woke up around 8 AM and realized that Riaz was allegedly raping him.

Riaz beat the victim and threatened to kill him when the victim tried to stop him. The victim alleged that Riaz mixed sleeping medicine in his food which is why went into a deep sleep, during which Riaz continuously raped the victim.