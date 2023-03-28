PITB Launches iPhone App for District Consumer Court Services

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has released the ‘Consumer Court Services’ smartphone app under the Case-Flow Management System (CFMS) to help customers.

As per PITB, the application provides an easy-to-use interface for iPhone users to register cases and complaints, as well as access other functions via their mobile devices.

Users may easily access functions such as case registrations, case record searches, complaints, date of appointment for case hearings, current case progress, and case awareness with this application.

Under CFMS, the digitization of traditional manual processes of district consumer courts, councils, and district authority has considerably enhanced overall workflow and public service delivery. This has resulted in an impressive 96 percent disposal rate for complaints filed with the district authority and a 92 percent disposal rate for cases filed with the district consumer courts.

Furthermore, beginning in June 2020, PITB has constructed a ‘full integration of systems for the Punjab Cooperative Department, digitizing the data of 253 cooperative housing societies. The adaptable system simplifies the registration of new members, the acquisition of land, the number of plots, plot transactions, and phase enrollment, as well as the creation of an admin account.