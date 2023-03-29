Aaqib Javed Harshly Criticizes Selection of ‘Unfit Players’

Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has criticized the PCB for selecting a young and inexperienced squad against Afghanistan. He has also called out the selection committee for including unfit players in the squad degrading the merit of fitness.

Aaqib Javed has expressed his dissatisfaction with the selection of players for the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan. The former cricketer criticized the lack of emphasis on fitness levels and argued that it should have been a top priority.

He even stated that he would have refused to play in the team, had the unfit players been added to the squad.

Aaqib Javed also called for the Pakistani team to play their full-strength side in the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand. He stressed the importance of prioritizing winning over experimentation and suggested sending young players on tours with the A team to gain valuable experience.

In the interview, Aaqib Javed praised the performance of young speedster Ihsanullah but highlighted the need for him to continue improving his bowling variety in order to become a successful cricketer. He drew parallels with the development of Haris Rauf, a successful cricketer who also improved his skills over time. Aaqib Javed also gave credit to Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Program for discovering Ihsanullah’s talent.

Pakistan’s young squad lost the series against Afghanistan by 2-1. Pakistan is scheduled to play five T20Is and five ODIs against New Zealand in April and May for which it is yet to be seen whether the same team will get selected or the main squad will return to the stage.