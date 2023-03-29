Kamran Akram Wants Babar Azam to Give Another Chance to Umar Akmal

Former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, has said that the Pakistan Cricket Board should give a chance to the middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, in the national squad.

Speaking to the media, Kamran said that Pakistan has a very important ODI season in the upcoming months, including the World Cup, and that they should give another chance to his younger brother.

“It is up to the National Selection Committee, coaching staff, and skipper Babar Azam to recognize his potential and consider him for the team,” Kamran Akmal urged PCB.

The Lahore-born cricketer added that if the committee can select Imad Wasim for the national squad based on performance, then Umar also deserves the same chance.

The 41-year-old also urged the all-format captain that it is important to give the hard-hitter a chance on the national side.

“The mentality of our team members, especially Umar Akmal, is focused on playing for Pakistan, whether they bat from the first delivery or chase down a target,” Kamran said.

Kamran said that the performance of the 32-year-old batter was impressive in the domestic circuit and PSL even after facing a few deliveries so he should get a chance in the setup.