Pakistan Might Play ODI World Cup 2023 in Bangladesh Instead of India

Pakistan might play their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh due to strained political relations with India, the tournament’s host.

Strained political affairs between India and Pakistan have once again created hurdles in the field of cricket. After India refused to tour Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup, the PCB has also shown reluctance to send Pakistan’s squad to India for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

To sort out the matter, discussions have started at the ICC level regarding Pakistan potentially playing their 2023 ODI World Cup matches in Bangladesh since India is the tournament host. During the meeting held in Dubai, a possible solution has been proposed in the form of a hybrid Asia Cup model. The PCB has suggested that the same solution could be applied to the World Cup.

The Asian Cricket Council has agreed to look into a hybrid model that would allow the tournament to take place in Pakistan, but India’s matches would be played at a neutral venue, potentially the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, or England.

The final and India-Pakistan games would also be played at a neutral venue. Simultaneously, Bangladesh has been proposed as a potential option due to its geographical closeness to India, the host country. These discussions are ongoing, and no formal agreements have been made yet.